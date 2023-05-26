Madhya Pradesh: 5 injured after Leopord barges into residential area in Sehore; foresters on high alert

FP photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard barged in the residential area in Sehore on Friday morning and p a pounced on a group of villagers. Five of them sustained severe injuries as others managed to escape on time.

According to the information received, the incident took place in the Moya Pani village under the Ichhawar police station of Sehore. The leapord entered the residential area, causing panic among the villagers and attacked five of them.

The forest officials have been informed about the leapord’s occurance into the village. M S Dawre, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), confirmed that they have received information about the leapord’s presence. They promptly dispatched a team to the location. The DFO himself was also present at the site.

The injured villager who was attacked by the bear is receiving treatment through the Forest Department, and if required, financial assistance will be provided for their relief.

As the investigation continue, forest officials are working towards locating and ensuring the safety of both the villagers and the leapord. Local authorities have urged the residents to remain vigilant and report any encounters with wildlife to the concerned authorities.