Bhopal: Riding on success, class 12 toppers on cloud nine

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Elated and on top of the world, the meritorious students of class12 are dreaming high. While some have their goals fixed on civil services, there are a few who want to make big in the medical field and financial sector. The Class 10th toppers want to become software engineers. Free Press talked to some of the toppers.

Excerpts

Molee Nema

Merit position 1

Class 12 Humanities

Gyan Deep Higher Secondary School, Chhindwara

Molee Nema grabbed the first position in Humanities Group of Class 12. Speaking about her preparations for the exam, the studious girl said that she remained dedicated and focused to achieve her goals. She had not set any time table for the day but whatever time she spent studying it was with full concentration. Molee said that her family never expected that she would top the exam but now they are all on cloud nine.

Samaika Verma –

Merit position 2

Class 12 Humanities stream

Govt Subhash HS School for Excellence-Bhopal

Samaika, who secured second position in Class 12 merit list, said that she did not do any preparation by fixing the study time table but tried to focus on quality study and focused on revision. The young girl wants to go for BA Honours. Her eyes are set on becoming an IAS officer. She gave credit for her success to teachers and parents.

Sachin Lodhi

Merit position 7

Class 12 Humanities stream

Govt Subhash HS School for Excellence-Bhopal

Sachin secured seventh place in the class 12 merit list of Higher Secondary School and said that he had started preparations much in advance. He made the notes and revised them from time to time. He wants to take UPSC exam. He said that he took guidance from teachers and strictly followed them.

Dhaval Deshpande

Merit position 10

Class 12 Science stream

Govt Subhash HS School for Excellence-Bhopal

Dhaval, who stood 10th in the merit list of Class 12 from Science Group, wants to become a doctor. Dhaval said he was confident from the very start that he would clear the exam with flying colours. He never made any time table, but his focus always remained on studies. The valuable guidance by teachers helped him a lot, he added.

Yashvardhan Singh Marabi

Merit position 1

Class 12 Commerce Stream

Govt Subhash HS School for Excellence-Bhopal

Yashvardhan grabbed the first position in the merit of Class 12 from Commerce Stream. He got 482 marks out of 500. “I used to study by going through the notes and preparing notes on a daily basis,” said the merit holder. His focus was on revision of the notes from time to time. He wants to become a CA.

Anamika Ojha

Merit position 1

Class 12 Commerce Stream

Bhopal

Anamika said she strictly adhered to the guidelines given by teachers. Her parents also supported her a lot in studies. She used to revise the study notes. She had divided the course and studied accordingly. In studies she gave priority to time management.