 MP board result 2023: MPBSE HSSC class 12th Pass percent stands at 55.28 %, Girls surpass Boys
MP board result 2023: MPBSE HSSC class 12th Pass percent stands at 55.28 %, Girls surpass Boys

MP board result 2023: MPBSE HSSC class 12th Pass percent stands at 55.28 %, Girls surpass Boys

Students who appeared for the MP Board class 10th, 12th board examination can check the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, May 25, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
MP board result 2023 | Representational Pic

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has finally announced the MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, May 25, 2023. Students who appeared for the MP Board class 10th, 12th board examination can check the results through the official site of MPBSE at mpbse.nic.in and also on mpresults.nic.in.

MP board result 2023: Pass percentage of Class 12 

The Overall Pass percent for class 12 is at 55.28 percent 

  • Boys pass percentage: 52 percent 

  • Girls pass percentage: 58.75 percent 

MP Board 12th Result 2023: Total Students for MP HSSC exam 2023

  • Students Registered: 7,29,426

  • Students Appeared: 7,27,044

  • Students Pass: 4,01,366

  • Pass Percentage: 55.28%

MP Board 12th Result 2023: Topper

Vikas Dwivedi of Chhatarpur topped MPBSE Class 12 Exam 2023. He scored 491 out of 500 in the Science stream.

MP Board Results 2023: Official websites to check result

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

madhyapradesh.shiksha

article-image

MPBSE class 12th Result 2023: Result via SMS

Students can access their Class 12 result by simply following the below steps:

MPBSE12 Roll Number

Send it to 56263

Your MPBSE 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the mobile phone

MP 10th Exam Results: Result Out, Check at Official Websites

The MP Board Class 10th and 12th result has been officially announced. Students can now visit the official websites mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpresults.nic.in to check their results.

Enter your roll number and other required details to access your score.

article-image

