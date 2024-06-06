Madhya Pradesh: First-Time MPs' Commit To Enhance Railway Connectivity In Constituencies

Photo by PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eleven newbies from the state are set to take their seats in Parliament for the first time. The BJP fielded these fresh faces in the LS elections, and all emerged victorious from their respective constituencies.

When Free Press talked to several of these first-time parliamentarians to understand their priorities and vision for their constituencies, many have expressed a strong commitment to enhancing railway connectivity in their regions, which they see as pivotal to regional development.

Promote tourists spots

Vivek Sahu (Chhindwara): Vivek Sahu emphasized the urgent need for improved railway routes in his constituency. He said, 'Chhindwara has very few railway routes connecting it to other parts of the state and country, so my first priority is to improve railway connectivity in the constituency.' Additionally, Chhindwara is blessed with natural beauty but is not widely known for its scenic attractions. The Patalkot and Tamia regions are rich in natural beauty, and I want to promote these areas to attract more tourists,'he added.

Setting factories

Bharti Pardhi (Balaghat): She noted the scarcity of train stoppages in her area. She said, 'There are very few train stoppages in our area, which is a significant issue since many students from my constituency travel to big cities like Bhopal and Indore for their studies. Additionally, migration is a major concern, so I aim to establish more factories locally to minimise the need for people to move elsewhere for employment.'

Ensuring clean drinking water

Anita Chouhan (Ratlam): Chouhan identified multiple issues, with railway connectivity being a top priority. She said, 'Of course, there are many problems in my area, and I want to help my people overcome them all. During my campaign, I promised to work on basic facilities, including improving train connectivity, ensuring clean drinking water for everyone, and providing access to hand pumps in every household.'

Local job opportunities

Rajesh Mishra (Sidhi): He outlined two primary concerns: enhancing train connectivity and increasing local employment opportunities. 'There are a few basic problems in my constituency. The first is the limited train connectivity with other parts of the state, which I will work to improve. The second is the need to increase employment opportunities in the area so that students won't have to travel to other places for work and studies,' said Mishra.

Empowering women

Lata Wankhede (Sagar): She voiced her commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of empowering women through the 'Lakhpati didis' initiative. Wankhede said, 'My first priority will be to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of empowering women in our constituency by creating Lakhpati didis. Additionally, I will work to significantly improve the currently inadequate rail connectivity in our region.'

Bolstering employment opportunities

Shivmangal Singh Tomar (Morena): Shivmangal Singh Tomar stated that his first priority is to bolster employment opportunities in the region. He said, 'The government has previously granted permissions for road projects and a medical college, and I am committed to accelerating the progress on NH-39. Furthermore, although the work for railway connectivity was sanctioned earlier, it has yet to commence. I will endeavor to initiate the project at the earliest.'

Education my foremost priority

Darshan Singh Choudhary (Hoshangabad): Darshan Singh stated that his primary focus is to enhance the roadways, beginning with the development of a four-lane route from Narsinghpur to Jabalpur. 'Education is my foremost priority, and I was a teacher, so I will uplift the educational standards in my constituency,' said Choudhary.

Infra and development

Alok Sharma (Bhopal): He emphasised on working on infrastructure and development. 'I will focus on infrastructure and development, prioritizing improved connectivity between rural and urban areas,' said the BJP leader elected to Parliament from Bhopal LS seat.