Madhya Pradesh: Equation changes in Congress, after party lost power

Equation among the Congress leaders seems to have changed after the party lost power in the state.

When Kamal Nath was the chief minister some leaders were very close to him, but they are no more as active as they were earlier.

The leaders, like Tarun Bhanot, Govind Singh and Bala Bachchan, were close to Nath during his tenure as chief minister and called the shots.

Nevertheless, after the Congress lost power, Sajjan Singh Verma and NP Prajapati have been close to Nath.

As MPCC president Nath gives most of the assignments to these two leaders. Apart from Nath, there are four working presidents in MPCC. They are Jitu Patwari, Surendra Choudhary, Ramniwan Rawat and Bala Bachchan.