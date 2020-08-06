Bhopal: Over 2,080 schools in 52 districts of the state to use 'Class Saathi' app for online education

The former Education Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Prabhuram Chaudhary, along with the Principal Secretary of Madhya Pradesh, Rashmi Arun Shami, and their delegation had personally visited South Korea last year. The objective was to benchmark best practices in Korean schools. They witnessed successful implementation TagHive’s clicker solution across schools of South Korea. The visit convinced the team of Indian delegates to kick-start Class Saathi’s pilot test on November 14, 2019 (Children’s Day).

About this collaboration, Pankaj Agarwal, Founder, and CEO of TagHive said, “TagHive entered the Indian market in 2019 and has been looking to strengthen and rapidly grow the presence of ‘Class Saathi’ – world’s first patent-pending clicker solution to work on a mobile phone app. We did a successful pilot test with government schools in two districts of Madhya Pradesh last year. Over 4,800 questions were solved by students during the pilot test. The government officials could see the learning outcomes of the students in real-time and take corrective action almost immediately. With this collaboration, Class Saathi would be deployed in over 2000 schools catering to over 100,000 students and 4,000 teachers. Class Saathi as a solution is ideal for government schools because it is low-cost and does not need schools to have any additional infrastructure, besides the teacher’s smartphone.”

Lokesh Kumar Jatav, Commissioner of School Education Department in Madhya Pradesh said, “We believe Class Saathi will revolutionise the K-12 education system of the state. On the basis of the pilot test done in our schools, the results are extremely encouraging as it helps to increase students’ engagement in the classrooms and learning outcomes of the students. To begin with, we are now looking at installing the Class Saathi clickers in 40 schools in each of the 52 districts. We are also looking for a suitable CSR partner to help us accelerate the deployment of Class Saathi across the state.”

About the future plans of TagHive, Pankaj Agarwal further added, “Not only does Class Saathi improve the learning capabilities of students, it also helps identify students that need help in specific subjects. The interactive quiz solution of the app enables teachers to understand the strength and weaknesses of the students. Post Madhya Pradesh, we are also looking at expanding to other states. Our mission is to help students and teachers achieve more on a daily basis and provide Class Saathi to all 250 million students in India.”

About TagHive Inc:

Incorporated in April 2017, TagHive Inc. is a Samsung funded, education technology company headquartered in South Korea and with corporate infrastructure and operations in India. The EdTech startup is founded by Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, an IIT Kanpur graduate with an MBA from the Harvard Business School. TagHive offers clicker-based classroom response systems and AI-powered at-home learning app under the ‘Class Saathi’ brand in India and under the ‘ClassKey’ brand elsewhere. This mobile and desktop enabled smart and low-cost classroom technology solution is currently being used in over 450 K-12 schools in Korea alone. Also, over 85,000 students have already benefited from the Class Saathi at-home learning app, which, for now, caters to students from Class 6 to Class 10. Currently, TagHive owns 13 registered patents and trademarks and 8 more are in the pipeline. The EdTech company recently raised its latest round of investment and stands at US$10M valuation.