Madhya Pradesh: Entrepreneurship development programmes designed online to help women hone their skills

BHOPAL:To enhance entrepreneurial and technical skills and to sensitise the women participants with latest technology, CRISP, Bhopal, in association with union department of science and technology will organise women entrepreneurship development programmes on online mode. The programme will begin from December 15.

The basic objective of series of programmes is to help the aspiring women entrepreneurs to develop and enhance their personality as well to become employment creators instead of employment seekers.

The training includes expert sessions on personality development, entrepreneurial aspects of business and its management along with project report preparation, virtual site visits etc.