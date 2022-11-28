Madhya Pradesh: Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar backs Uma Bharti's liquor ban policy

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar has come out in support of BJP leader Uma Bharti who has called for a complete ban on sale of liquor in the state.

On the occasion of Jhalkari Bai Jayanti, Pradyuman Singh Tomar appealled people here to participate in the liquor prohibition campaign and said alcohol should be totally banned in Madhya Pradesh.

Interestingly, Tomar had recently said government can never ban liquor and people would have to give up drinking alcohol on their own, for which he will be a part of all awareness campaigns regarding its prohibition.

Meanwhile, former state CM Uma Bharti has appeared to have softened her stance against her own BJP-ruled government after having vehemently protested against its liquor policy formulated by Shivraj Singh Chouhan government this April.

Last month, Uma Bharti said the government is helping people quit drinking in rural areas. She said, "The government is running a drug de-addiction campaign. The MLAs have been instructed. The Chief Minister is talking about it in his speeches and he is administering oath to the people for the same."