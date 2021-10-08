Madhya Pradesh: Employee alleges of sex racket running inside Rani Durgavati University in Jabalpur

Jablapur (Madhya Pradesh): An employee of Rani Durgavati University has alleged that a sex racket is being conducted in the university campus. He has written a letter to the registrar of the university in this regard.

Vice-president of the Non-Educational Employees Union, Rajendra Prasad Kushwaha has wrote a letter to the Registrar BK Singh. He wrote in the letter that the security in charge does not live in the university campus and the outsiders were living in the University residence. They led unethical activities over there.

Kushwaha also wrote that security in-charge Dr Vishal Banne is unable to act his responsibility properly. Because of his negligence, such incidents are happening in the university campus.

After these allegations of the employee, there has been a stir in the university. The Registrar BK Singh says that an investigation is being conducted on the complaint and truth would be revealed after the investigation.

Singh further said that the employee has complained about the functioning of the security in-charge, the security-in-charge will be questioned in this regard.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 08:43 PM IST