Madhya Pradesh Elections: 'Ladli Behna Ne Kaante Nikal Diye,' CM Shivraj Reacts To Exit Polls Showing Majority To BJP (WATCH)

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the Exit Polls for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections predicted a clear edge for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), incumbent chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday thanked the women voters of the state.

Talking to the media, Chouhan said, “'Kaante ki takkar', 'Kaante ki takkar'...'Laadli behna ne saare kaante nikaal diye' (What neck to neck fight, Ladli Behnas made it one sided). Wherever we used to go, women of the state were there to support us.”

Chouhan further said that women of the state always claimed that ‘we are winning’ indicating that BJP’s win is their win.

"I said this at a lot of places that the kind of support we are getting from women of our state, the results will be unexpected and unprecedented,” he added.

Thanks PM Modi, Shah

Thanking the central leadership of the party, Chouhan said, "I have always said that there is no competition in Madhya Pradesh and BJP is going to get a clear majority. The love and guidance of PM Modi, the strategies of Amit Shah, the leadership of JP Nadda, the efforts of our workers and the schemes of our government made it clear that BJP is getting a majority in the state."

Landslide victory for BJP

According to polling agency Chanakya, the saffron party is likely to win 151 (plus minus 12 seats) while Congress will have to settle with 74 seats (plus minus 12 seats).

Meanwhile, the Jan Ki Baat exit poll predicted that the BJP would get 100-123 seats and the Congress 102-125, Republic TV-Matrize forecast 118-130 seats for the BJP and 97-107 for the Congress.

TV9 Bharatvarsh Polstrat said the BJP would get 106-116 and the Congress would get 111-121.

According to the Free Press Poll of Polls (Mean of all exit polls), BJP will win 121 seats, while Congress is likely to win 104 seats with 4 seats going to others.

Results of the assembly elections will be out on December 3.