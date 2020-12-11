Madhya Pradesh: Eight-year-old girl molested by labourer in Bhopal who lured her with chocolate

He offered her toffees and asked the victim to follow him as he said he will give her more chocolates. The girl went along and he took her to roof of his relative’s house and molested the girl.

The victim raised alarm after she felt the pain but accused threatened her to keep mum. He later dropped her at marriage venue. But the girl told her parents about it who immediately lodged complaint with police. CSP Nishatpura Anil Tripathi said accused was arrested following complaint by parents of the girl. He is a labourer and lives in the same area where marriage was taking place.

He said the accused locked her in a room and molested her. A case has been registered against him.