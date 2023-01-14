Madhya Pradesh: Drive to clean up Narmadapuram to be launched from Monday

Representative Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A special drive to clean up Narmadapuram city for Narmada Jayanti and Gaurav Diwas will be launched from Monday, official sources said. Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh asked the chief municipal officer of Narmadapuram to get the main roads, squares and drains cleaned up. He said that the drive should be launched with the help of various departments. Singh issued the directive at a meeting on Thursday. The collector took feedback on the progress of various welfare projects launched by the government.

Singh directed the officials to better the cleanliness drive, so that the city can get more marks in terms of neatness. He took feedback on the preparations for Cleanliness Survey and on the progress of the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme. He asked the officials to speed up the work. He told the officials to boost the work of bank linkage of the self-help groups by coordinating with the financial institutions and to speed up the property collection tax. Singh asked the officials to improve basic facilities. Government offices inspected Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh inspected the governments in Makhannagar on Thursday and took feedback on the work of the court of Tehsildar, Nayab Tehsilder, Nagar Parishad.

He examined the progress of work in the office of Tehsildar and that of Nayab Tehsilder. The work included distribution of land, demarcation, revenue and other work. He found two land distribution cases in the court of Tehsildar and two cases of demarcation in the court of Nayab Tehsilder lying for more than six months. He issued show-cause notices to both the officials. He then inspected the office of the Janpad office at Makhan Nagar.