Bhopal: Sharad Yadav’s last rites to be performed in ancestral village in Narmadapuram today

Union Minister Sharad Yadav | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The last rites of former Union Minister Sharad Yadav will be performed at his ancestral village in Narmadapuram district on Saturday. The body will be brought by plane. Politicians cutting across the party lines are expected to turn up in the last rites of Yadav. “The body will be flown to Bhopal from New Delhi on Saturday at 9 am. From Bhopal, it will be taken to his ancestral village Ankhmou (situated in Babai tehsil of Narmadapuram) via road,” former JD (U) unit head and close associate of Sharad Yadav, Govind Yadav told Free Press.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to Sharad Yadav and said that latter spent his life in the service of nation and society. “He will be remembered for his works and will always remain in hearts of people,” he added. Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath also paid tribute to Sharad Yadav and remembered his long association with him.

Nath said that death of Yadav was an irreparable damage to the fight for social justice. Sharad Yadav was a seven time Lok Sabha member. He was union minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and VP Singh government. He was suffering from kidney-related problem for a long time. He started his political journey from Jabalpur by winning Lok Sabha bypoll in 1974 and later chose Bihar as his karma bhumi.