Madhya Pradesh: Dogs Maul Newborn In Balaghat Area | File Photo

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): A pack of dogs has mauled a newborn on the Danger Marg near the railway bridge under Kotwali police station in the Balaghat district headquarters.

According to reports, when the commuters saw the heart-rending scene, they stopped and shooed away the dogs, but by the time the dogs had run away, the newborn was dead. Two young girls lodged a complaint at the police.

On the grounds of their complaint, city superintendent of police Anjul Ayank Mishra and inspector of Kotwali Prakash Baskle inspected the site and sent the body of the newborn for a postmortem. After preliminary investigation, the police came to know that the baby was born in a private hospital.

So they are gathering information about the recent newborns in the hospital. Mishra said immediately after getting information, the police visited the spot and sent the body for a postmortem and were investigating the case. The police would act against those who had thrown the newborn on the road, he said.

Madhya Pradesh: Satna Man Gets 10 Years’ Rigourous Imprisonment For Raping Minor

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A special court dealing with the cases under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a man to ten years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the accused. SDOP Harikrishna Tripathi pleaded the case on behalf of the government. According to reports, the girl, who went to a shop on May 5, 2019, was raped.

The two accused, including a minor boy, met her near a vegetable shop and told her to make a round of the market with them. Because the girl was acquainted with both the men, she did not refuse it. They took the girl to an isolated place near Khermai temple and violated her and abandoned her near the canal. She somehow returned home and related her tale of woes to her parents who took her to the police station to lodge a complaint. The police arrested both the accused. The minor was tried in a juvenile court.