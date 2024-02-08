MP: Women In Sheopur Hurl Stones, Force Retreat Revenue Team During Encroachment Removal

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Women in a village in Sheopur hurled stones at a Revenue Department team trying to remove an encroachment on disputed land on Thursday. The incident happened when the team went to address complaints about villagers occupying Survey No. 710 land.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, women are seen chasing the JCB and hitting the vehicle with stones to force the team to retreat.

As soon as the encroachment removal began, two women started dancing and jumping, joined by seven to eight more. One woman threw her clothes at the officials, and others began pelting stones. Consequently, the teams had to quickly retreat. Despite previous attempts to clear the encroachment, the woman have consistently overwhelmed the enforcement teams, forcing them to withdraw.

The incident occurred when the team, led by Tehsildar Siddharth Gautam, arrived to address complaints regarding the illegal occupation of Survey No. 710 land by some villagers.

When the team came to clear the land, women with stones gathered and stopped them, so the team had to leave without finishing their work.

Despite being outnumbered and lacking sufficient police support, the Revenue team tried to talk to the women. However, the women remained defiant, even willing to throw stones at themselves to stop the operation.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, causing outrage in the area. The dispute started in Badagaon village near the Veerpur Tehsil headquarters. Despite multiple attempts to remove the encroachment, the Revenue and Police teams have faced strong opposition from the encroachers, leading to their retreat each time.