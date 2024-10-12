 Madhya Pradesh: Dates For Budhni, Vijaipur By-Election In A Week
As Bina legislator has yet to resign from the House, by-polls will be held in two constituencies.

Updated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 08:03 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Dates For Budhni, Vijaipur By-Election In A Week | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The date for by-elections in Budhni and Vijaipur will be declared in a week. The by-polls for these two seats will be held together with those of Maharashtra and Jharkhand. It was expected that if Bina legislator Nirmala Sapre had resigned, the by-polls for this seat would have also been held along with those of Budhni and Vijaipur.

As Sapre has yet to resign, by-polls will be held only for these two seats. Sapre left the Congress during the Lok Sabha election and joined the BJP. Although five months have passed since she defected to the BJP, Sapre did not resign from the House membership.

Keeping in mind the by-polls in Budhni and Vijaipur, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav organised some events there. The BJP’s victory in Budhni by-poll depends on Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan may suggest the name of a candidate from Budhni.

But minister, Ramniwas Rawat, will be the ruling party’s candidate from Vijaipur. On the other hand, the Congress has to find fresh candidates for both seats. Rawat won from Vijaipur constituency. The election is being held because Rawat has joined the BJP.

The Congress is searching for a candidate for this seat. Vikram Mastal, who fought the assembly election on the Congress ticket from Budhni, is not going to get a ticket from there.

The Congress may file some old hand from this constituency. Chouhan won Bhduni seat by a margin of over 1, 00,000 votes. It will be a challenge for the BJP to maintain the lead of the previous election. Once the dates for these two seats are announced, the BJP organisation and leaders will focus on it.

