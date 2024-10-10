Madhya Pradesh: Before By-Election Date Announcement, Kishore Kanyal Becomes Sheopur Collector

MP: Before By-Election Date Announcement, Kishore Kanyal Becomes Sheopur Collector | Indian National Emblem

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The collector of Sheopur has been transferred before the announcement of date for the by-election in Vijaypur assembly constituency.

Sheopur collector Lokesh Kumar Jangid was posted as collector of Niwari on Thursday. Likewise, deputy secretary of the forest department Kishore Kanyal was shifted as collector of Sheopur.

The collector of Niwari Arun Kumar Vishwakarma was transferred to Madhya Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board as its additional director.

Kanyal who was the collector of Shajapur made some offensive remarks against a truck driver. Consequently, he was removed from there in January.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed anger at the statement of Kanyal saying his government would not tolerate such a language.

Apart from that, Saumya Anand was posted as assistant collector of Shahdol, Kartikeya Jaiswal as assistant collector of Balaghat and Vishal Dhakad as assistant collector of Dhar district.

Centre Extends PM Micro Food Enterprises Upgradation Scheme In MP By One Year

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Enterprises Upgradation Scheme (PMFME) duration in Madhya Pradesh until March 31, 2026. “The state has emerged as one of the top performing states in the country in implementing the PMFME; due to this, the Central government has extended the scheme by one year”, said horticulture and food processing minister Narayan Singh Kushwah.

Principal secretary of horticulture, Anupam Rajan, highlighted that under the PMFME scheme, 420 industrial units have been approved by banks in the state, a record achievement. The scheme, originally slated from 2020-21 to 2024-25, provides a 35 per cent grant or up to Rs 10 lakh to private and group companies for establishing food processing industries. Furthermore, MP has emerged as a leader with approvals for 420 cases out of 917 received under the scheme.