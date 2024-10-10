 Sampada 2.0: Three Registries Executed In Madhya Pradesh On Day 1
Sampada 2.0: Three Registries Executed In Madhya Pradesh On Day 1

Registration of documents like transfer of property, loan, etc. will be done digitally through the software

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three land registries were executed in state after the launch of Sampada 2.0, an upgraded version of land registry, on Thursday. All the three registries have been executed in Bhopal and no other district reported any land registry on the day, as per the officials of department of registration and stamps.

Pilot districts-- Guna, Ratlam, Harda and Dindori-- reported 109 registries as Sampada 2.0 software was launched there on pilot basis. According to officials of the Sub registrar office (Pari Bazar), Bhopal, three registries were executed on day one.

M Selvendran, Inspector General of Registration and  Superintendent of Stamps, Madhya Pradesh, informed Free Press, “ Today was the first day of the launch of e-registration and e-stamp. New system will gradually pick up in the state and so no registry has been executed in any district after the launch of Sampada -2.0 (upgraded version).

However, pilot districts have registered 109 registries.” Through Sampada portal and mobile app, documents including model deed, stamp duty calculation, stamp duty payment and book slots will be carried out online. Besides, now there will be no need for a witness for identification. Collector guideline rates, stamp duty, pre-registered documents will be available online.        

