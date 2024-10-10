Sampada 2.0: Three Registries Executed In Madhya Pradesh On Day 1 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three land registries were executed in state after the launch of Sampada 2.0, an upgraded version of land registry, on Thursday. All the three registries have been executed in Bhopal and no other district reported any land registry on the day, as per the officials of department of registration and stamps.

Pilot districts-- Guna, Ratlam, Harda and Dindori-- reported 109 registries as Sampada 2.0 software was launched there on pilot basis. According to officials of the Sub registrar office (Pari Bazar), Bhopal, three registries were executed on day one.

मध्यप्रदेश सरकार का अभियान

संपत्ति संबंधी काम हो रहे आसान...



संपत्ति के क्रय-विक्रय की प्रक्रिया को सरल व सुगम बनाने की दिशा में आज भोपाल में संपत्ति के ई-पंजीयन एवं ई-स्टेम्पिंग की नवीन तकनीक पर विकसित 'संपदा 2.0' पोर्टल का शुभारंभ किया। यह पोर्टल आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री… pic.twitter.com/tp71wMo6Ey — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 10, 2024

M Selvendran, Inspector General of Registration and Superintendent of Stamps, Madhya Pradesh, informed Free Press, “ Today was the first day of the launch of e-registration and e-stamp. New system will gradually pick up in the state and so no registry has been executed in any district after the launch of Sampada -2.0 (upgraded version).

However, pilot districts have registered 109 registries.” Through Sampada portal and mobile app, documents including model deed, stamp duty calculation, stamp duty payment and book slots will be carried out online. Besides, now there will be no need for a witness for identification. Collector guideline rates, stamp duty, pre-registered documents will be available online.