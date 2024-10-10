Madhya Pradesh: Administrative Changes In The Offing, Many Officers Likely To Get Fresh Tasks

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Administrative changes are in the offing in the state after Dussehra. Anurag Jain, who has taken over as Chief Secretary, may carry out such changes. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Jain are likely to hold talks over transfer of officers. Yadav is about to hold talks with CS and Director General of Police (DGP) over the posting of IPS officers. The district administration plays an important role in worshipping arms and taking out processions on the occasion of Dussehra.

Administrative changes will be carried out once the festival is over. There may be changes in the posting of officers in Mantralaya. According to sources, after taking over as CS, Jain has begun to mull over the officers posted in various departments. Afterwards, he will discuss it with CM for setting up his team of officers.

The officers will be transferred on the grounds of whether they are involved in corruption or have courted any controversy. The officers, who are delaying decisions in their departments, may also be shifted. According to sources, the collectors who have spent several years in a district may be transferred. The collectors of Khargone, Alirajpur, Khandwa, Shajapur, Agar, Ashoknagar, Datia, Rewa, Maihar, Raisen and Mauganj may be shifted.

Besides the collectors, the divisional commissioner of Sagar, Veerendra Rawat, and that of Jabalpur, Abhay Verma, may be shifted. Principal Secretaries and departmental heads may also be transferred. The department of principal secretaries Amit Rathore, DP Ahuja, Gulshan Bamra, and that of secretary, Navneet Kothari, may be changed. The position of Navneet Kothari, Anil Suchari, and Anurag Choudhary may be changed. Apart from that, there may be changes in the posting of some officials.