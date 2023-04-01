Madhya Pradesh: Damaged canal may cause accident anytime in Seoni Malwa

Seoni Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): As the farmers in Malwa region are getting ready to sow the seeds of Moong, water is being released from thecanals, but most of the water bodies are in a bad state.

One such canal is between Babdia-Faridpur. A large part of the canal has been broken. Consequently, the water body has developed a four-foot-deep ditch.

If water is released from the canal, there may be overflow of water, and if that happens, the farmers may incur a huge loss.

The representative of the Member of Parliament Sandeep Tambar and other farmers said they had informed the senior officers of the irrigation department about this problem, but they did not take any action to repair the canal.

They said that there might be a major accident any day. Sub-divisional officer of the irrigation department Pramod Khatarkar said he had sent a proposal to the higher-ups in the department for repairing the canal.

Once the proposal is approved, the canal will be repaired, he said, adding that water has been released from the canal for sowing Moong seeds.