Madhya Pradesh: Covid-positive pulmonologist airlifted to Hyderabad

BHOPAL: A 40-year-old pulmonologist infected with Covid-19 was airlifted to Hyderabad from Bhopal on Monday morning for further treatment after intervention by the Madhya Pradesh government. A nearly-200-kilometre-long ‘green corridor’ was made to facilitate his transportation from Sagar to Bhopal where Dr Satyendra Mishra was airlifted. His condition is reported to be stable.

Dr Mishra (40) had developed severe lung infection after testing positive for Covid-19, the doctor treating him said. Dr Mishra is an assistant professor in the pulmonary and tuberculosis department in the government-run Bundelkhand Medical College (BMC).

Earlier, in November 2020, Dr Subham Upadhyaya (Sagar) died after being shifted from Sagar to Bhopal before he could be airlifted to Chennai. Earlier this year, in mid-March, Dr RK Jain, Bhopal, after severe infection in the lungs, was airlifted to Chennai. But he could not survive.

Lung transplant likely

Dr Saurabh Jain, who was treating the ailing physician in Bhagyoday Hospital, a private facility here, said a team of doctors from Hyderabad reached Sagar around midnight on Sunday night and examined the condition of Dr Mishra. Around 5 am on Monday, Dr Mishra was taken to Bhopal by road after a ‘green corridor’ was created with the help of the police to facilitate hassle-free travel of the vehicle carrying him. From Bhopal, Dr Mishra was airlifted to Hyderabad, where he is under treatment at a hospital. The Covid-19 infection has severely damaged Dr Mishra's lungs and he needs a transplant.

Air ambulance provided

Sagar BJP MLA Shailendra Jain said the chief minister had directed the officials to arrange for an air ambulance after he was informed about Dr Mishra's deteriorating health condition. Dr Mishra got infected with coronavirus during his duty in the Covid-19 ward of the medical college.