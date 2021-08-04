Madhya Pradesh: Covid-19 on surge again, CM expresses concern and ask people to strictly follow norms

Bhopal: Corona increasing again, said the Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealing to people to not lower their guard and cooperate with the government in preventing a projected third wave of the pandemic. Vigilance necessary for protection, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, while talking to media in Gwalior.

Expressing concern on the rising corona cases, Chouhan asked people to strictly follow norms like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. "Yesterday (Tuesday) 71,103 tests were conducted in the state and 28 samples returned positive whereas the number of cases was just six a few days back. Damoh and Sagar reported 15 and seven cases, respectively. Cases are rising in Bundelkhand region and it is a matter of concern," Chouhan told reporters.

"I urge you to wear masks and follow social distancing compulsorily. It is time to be very cautious. The cases are rising in neighbouring Chhattisgarh," the CM said.

He said the state government will take all possible measures like testing, isolating infected patients and demarcating micro-containment zones to deal with this situation.

MP sees single day spike of 28 new cases

Madhya Pradesh is seeing a spike in corona cases as 28 more people were detected with the infection on Wednesday. Damoh reported 15 cases and Sagar 7 in the last 24 hours.

With 28 new cases, the corona caseload has climbed to 7,91,880, as per the state health department. The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,513. Currently the state has 139 active cases.