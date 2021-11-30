Madhya Pradesh: Couple held for smack smuggling in Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Crime branch arrested a couple for smack smuggling and confiscated 300 grams of smack worth Rs 30 lakh in Gwalior, an official said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police, Amit Sanghi said that the police had a tip of the incident. After that he instructed ASP crime branch Rajesh Dandotiya to take action.

Acting on the instructions, a police team was formed and crime branch officials started a search operation of vehicles near Dharmkanta bridge. A couple on a bike tried to escape from there after which the team chased and caught them.

The police identified the accused as Rajua Rathore and Mohina Tomar, residents of Hazira, Gwalior. The police seized 280 grams of smack from Rajua and 20 grams of smack from Mohina.

Rajua is a habitual criminal and around 18 criminal cases including loot has been registered against him. The accused woman is the wife of Rajua’s friend and his friend is in jail.

Rajua told police that he had brought smack for the first time from Etawah, Uttar Pradesh. He committed crime to fulfil his hobbies. Further investigation in the matter was on.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Farmer slapped during protest over fertilizer shortage

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 11:18 AM IST