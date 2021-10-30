Madhya Pradesh: Cop shoots wife to death before committing suicide

Bhopal/Shahdol: A policeman allegedly shot his wife dead before committing suicide by his service revolver in Shahdol district, Saturday evening.

Police said sub inspector Hira Singh 37, was posted as incharge of Panwar police station in Rewa district. His family lived in Shahdol in a rented accommodation, said the police.

Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Sonali Gupta said the cop reached Shahdol in afternoon. Around 5 pm, his daughter heard shots which she construed as some fire cracker bursting. However, she entered the room after an hour and found her parents lying in pool of blood.

The girl informed neighbours and they informed police. A team of Kotwali police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Gupta said prima facie it appeared that Singh himself killed his wife before shooting down himself.

She said the cause of suicide and murder will be probed.

ALSO READ Blackmailed with morphed images, Bhopal girl shells out Rs 77K to extortionist

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:12 PM IST