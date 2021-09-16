Madhya Pradesh: Cop loses money to cyber fraud

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police department is raising awareness about cyber frauds among common men, but even cops, themselves, are falling prey to such machinations.

A police constable was duped of Rs 10,000 after he provided his account details to an unknown caller.

The constable, Shaliendra Kumar, is posted with the 7th battalion of the Special Armed Forces (SAF). He received a call from an unknown number on September 7. The cop told police that he was told about a super-card. He said that the caller informed him about the benefits of a super-card and sought his bank details.

As he provided the details, he was asked to share the one-time password (OTP) and as he shared the OTP, he lost the amount.

