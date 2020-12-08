Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Cop asks for leave, gets line-attached over ‘objectionable’ application

Authorities found the leave application objectionable and took disciplinary action against the constable

A leave application written by a constable posted in Bhopal for attending his brother-in-law’s wedding, got him line-attached. The constable, Dilip Ahirwar, posted in the traffic police, asked for special leave of five days as his brother-in-law’s wedding was slated for December 11.

The problem occurred when he wrote a note stating, “My wife has given me warning that, if I fail to attend her brother’s wedding, I will have to face dire consequences”.

The police officials found the letter objectionable and took disciplinary action against the constable, attaching him to the Police Lines.

Sources said that, many a time, police personnel cite irrational excuses to get leave. Many a time, the officers ignore their fault, but, when they cross the limits of discipline, they are punished properly.

