Madhya Pradesh: Controversy over Youth Congress directives for ‘valid vote’ criteria norms organisational elections

Tripathi alleged that, anyhow, the elections were completed, but “suspicious instructions” were given in which the difference between the valid votes and invalid votes were described. This came three days after the polling; if these guidelines had come before the polling, the candidate or the voter would have voted accordingly.

He asked the election officer to share the complete data of the polling, including the total number of votes cast, so that the candidates could get to know the votes received and the place.

Another candidate from the Haatpipaliya constituency, Dipendra Patel, also asked that the counting and the results be done on the basis of all the 111,821 votes and the criteria of ‘valid’ and ‘invalid’ votes be withdrawn.

Nine candidates in the fray

Now, nine candidates — Vivek Tripathi, Vandana Ben, the son of former MLA Premchand Guddu Ajit Borasi, including Harshit Guru, Javed Khan, Mona Kourav, Pinky Mudgal, Sanjay Yadav, relative of minister Lakhan Yadav, Siddharth Kushwaha and son of MLA Kantilal Bhuria Vikrant Bhuria — are in the fray for the state president’s post.