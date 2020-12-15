Madhya Pradesh: Controversy over Youth Congress directives for ‘valid vote’ criteria norms organisational elections

Bhopal: The office of the Indian Youth Congress, on Tuesday, issued directives for ‘valid vote’ criteria norms, which has created a controversy. The vote counting will be done on December 18. Polling for the state president and other organisational posts was concluded on December 12. It has been alleged that the ‘criteria’ have been prepared to favour one of the candidates for the state president’s post after the polling, and not before the polling.
One of the contestants, Vivek Tripathi, has written to the election-in-charge, raising objections to the counting process. He said that the polling process was done online to avoid any unfair practices in the election, but this online process had turned “suspicious”. He added that the election process in the state was started about three years ago and more than 3.5 lakh voters had registered for the polling. But, in the past three years, lakhs of youths had changed their mobile numbers and the IYC election process had not updated their numbers. As a result, lakhs of voters had failed to cast their votes.
Tripathi alleged that, anyhow, the elections were completed, but “suspicious instructions” were given in which the difference between the valid votes and invalid votes were described. This came three days after the polling; if these guidelines had come before the polling, the candidate or the voter would have voted accordingly.
He asked the election officer to share the complete data of the polling, including the total number of votes cast, so that the candidates could get to know the votes received and the place.
Another candidate from the Haatpipaliya constituency, Dipendra Patel, also asked that the counting and the results be done on the basis of all the 111,821 votes and the criteria of ‘valid’ and ‘invalid’ votes be withdrawn.
Nine candidates in the fray
Now, nine candidates — Vivek Tripathi, Vandana Ben, the son of former MLA Premchand Guddu Ajit Borasi, including Harshit Guru, Javed Khan, Mona Kourav, Pinky Mudgal, Sanjay Yadav, relative of minister Lakhan Yadav, Siddharth Kushwaha and son of MLA Kantilal Bhuria Vikrant Bhuria — are in the fray for the state president’s post.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)