Madhya Pradesh: Constitution provides rights to castes, BJP members illiterate, says Congress

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party has alleged that Congress is promoting casteism through its newly formed wing, Bal Congress. BJP spokesperson has tweeted the membership form of Bal Congress in which it is also asking about caste of the candidate.

BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi tweeted a copy of membership form of Bal Congress this Sunday. Raising question, he said Congress spreads casteism right from childhood. Caste in membership form of Bal Congress speaks very low about Congress, said Chaturvedi.

'What's wrong in it? BJP leaders are illiterate or semi-literate. They don't know that our Constitution provides certain privileges to certain castes. Children should know about their rights and privileges provided to us by the constitution,' Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta remarked.

He said state BJP president VD Sharma should ask PM Modi as to why he keeps mentioning his caste in election speeches. Moreover, RSS-led schools Saraswati Shishu Mandir also ask for caste in their admission forms.

The Congress spokesperson said that mentioning caste starts right from taking admission in schools. The admission form in school also asks caste of the candidate. It is also part in the colleges. Students are given quota in admission besides scholarships and other benefits, added Gupta.

Bal Congress was launched by Congress on November 14, which was Children's Day. Youths between 16-20 years of age are eligible to become members of Bal Congress. PCC chief Kamal Nath, while launching the Bal Congress, had said that Congress was out of power for past 18 years and new generation needs to be told about contribution of the Congress in nation building.

Published on: Sunday, December 05, 2021, 11:03 PM IST