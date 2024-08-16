 Madhya Pradesh Congress Stages ‘Halla Bol’ In CM Mohan Yadav’s Hometown Ujjain, Slams BJP Over Law & Order, NEET Scam & More
Friday, August 16, 2024
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers headed by Jitu Patwari staged a 'Halla Bol' in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s Ujjain district on Friday. The opposition party raised issues like the ‘deteriorating law and order’, nursing scam, NEET exam fraud, pollution of Shipra river among others.

Jitu Patwari sitting on the road with the protestors in the front of Ujjain Collectorate

Jitu Patwari sitting on the road with the protestors in the front of Ujjain Collectorate

The protest ended with a scuffle between the party workers and the police personnel present. Barricades were set up to stop the protestors to reach the collectorate. During the process, a scuffle broke out between the protestors who were trying to climb the barricades.

After the scuffle, the protestors, including PCC Chief Jitu Patwari sat on the road and encircled Ujjain Collectorate. The protestors sat on the road for about an hour and the protest ended when Patwari gave an ultimatum to the Ujjain Collector.

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari addressing the protestors

PCC Chief Jitu Patwari addressing the protestors

Top politicians lash out at CM

Chetan Yadav, who lost against CM Mohan Yadav from Ujjain South constituency lashed out at the Chief Minister, accusing him of patronising liquor, satta, land mafia and maligning the image of Mahakaleshwar Temple in the name of imposing darshan tax and promoting VIP culture

Jitu Patwari hit out at the ruling BJP, saying Mohan Yadav government should prohibit liquor in Ujjain. “People in Ujjain are leaving under fear. We will not let this happen.”

Ex CM reached Ujjain days ago

According to information, leading to the days of the protest, ex CM Digvijaya Singh reached Ujjain. Before taking part in the protest, Singh went to the Mahakal Temple to pray.

During the protest, Singh lashed out at the current government and said, "BJP government is snatching lands which were allotted to the poors and the farmers during the Congress regime. He attacked the centre, saying that the Modi government is of big corporate houses. “They started giving Rs 1250 to Ladli Behnas, but taking huge money for power bills.”

