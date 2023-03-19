Madhya Pradesh: Commission to hold National Seminar for backward class

Backward class welfare commission Chairman Gaurishankar Bisen |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP minister and backward class welfare commission Chairman Gaurishankar Bisen said on Sunday that MP's Backward Class Commission is going to organise a National Seminar in election year.

Gaurishankar said National Backward Class Commission Chairman Hansraj Ahir, MP Chief Minister, ministers including OBC representatives will participate in National Seminar. In the seminar discussions based on present and future condition of OBC will be held.

Backward Class Commission is continuously working in the field of OBC, he added.

In the recent survey of backward commission, which was done on the basis of voter list, maximum OBC category was found in Balaghat, Seoni and Chhindwara district. The population of OBC class on political and economic ground is approximately 48% in the state, he added.

On Candidacy, Gaurishankar stated that he has been winning elections consecutively from Balaghat, and the party will give him seat in future as well. He is ready to contest elections from any region, depending on the party's decision. Regarding contesting from Chhindwara, he expressed his willingness to do so.