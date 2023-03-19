 Madhya Pradesh: Commission to hold National Seminar for backward class
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Commission to hold National Seminar for backward class

Madhya Pradesh: Commission to hold National Seminar for backward class

Backward Class Commission is continuously working in the field of OBC, said Gaurishankar Bisen.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 19, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Backward class welfare commission Chairman Gaurishankar Bisen |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP minister and backward class welfare commission Chairman Gaurishankar Bisen said on Sunday that MP's Backward Class Commission is going to organise a National Seminar in election year.

Gaurishankar said National Backward Class Commission Chairman Hansraj Ahir, MP Chief Minister, ministers including OBC representatives will participate in National Seminar. In the seminar discussions based on present and future condition of OBC will be held.

Backward Class Commission is continuously working in the field of OBC, he added.

In the recent survey of backward commission, which was done on the basis of voter list, maximum OBC category was found in Balaghat, Seoni and Chhindwara district. The population of OBC class on political and economic ground is approximately 48% in the state, he added.

On Candidacy, Gaurishankar stated that he has been winning elections consecutively from Balaghat, and the party will give him seat in future as well. He is ready to contest elections from any region, depending on the party's decision. Regarding contesting from Chhindwara, he expressed his willingness to do so.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur turns on its precaution mode after MP records its first H3N2 influenza case
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Jabalpur youth dies by suicide, leaves behind video blaming girlfriend for his death

MP: Jabalpur youth dies by suicide, leaves behind video blaming girlfriend for his death

Madhya Pradesh: Commission to hold National Seminar for backward class

Madhya Pradesh: Commission to hold National Seminar for backward class

Bhopal: Man and his two minor daughters drown in farm well

Bhopal: Man and his two minor daughters drown in farm well

Overheard in Bhopal: Counting on Lady Bountiful & MLA-collector partnership

Overheard in Bhopal: Counting on Lady Bountiful & MLA-collector partnership

Top Shooters, ISSF President, arrive in India as Bhopal Shooting World Cup gets set to fire first...

Top Shooters, ISSF President, arrive in India as Bhopal Shooting World Cup gets set to fire first...