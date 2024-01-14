Madhya Pradesh: CM Transfers ₹1576 Crs To Ladli Behenas Of Narmadapuram In Single Click |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): State Chief minister (CM) Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 1576 crore to the beneficiaries of the Ladli Behena Scheme and Rs 341 crores to the beneficiaries of the pension scheme by means of Single click on Saturday. On the occasion, Narmadapuram municipality chairman Neetu Yadav and other officials, along with the beneficiaries of the scheme, saw the live telecast of CM Yadav’s speech at the municipality office of the town.

CM Yadav in his address said that Makar Sankranti festival is round the corner, and felt glad to be benefitting the girls of the state on such an auspicious occasion. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the national has been scaling progress in the direction of women empowerment from the past 10 years. He opined that the country’s women are also touching great heights. He then assured all the beneficiaries that women will keep on getting empowered across the state.

MP: Five vehicles collide with one another due to fog, None injured, traffic flow normal after 1 hour

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A luxury car hit a truck from behind because of heavy fog in Morena district on Saturday morning. Three other trucks coming from behind also hit the luxury car. As a result, all the vehicles were damaged. There was, however, no loss of life in the incident, but it led to traffic jam for one hour on the road in the Nurabad area, the police said.

The Noorabad police had to work hard to normalisethje traffic circulation. The vehicle drivers informed the police about the incident. Fog covered the National Highway number 44 on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, a luxury car hit a container going towards Karua crossing under Noorabad police station.

Because the visibility was poor, three other trucks coming from behind hit the luxury car that was damaged, but the passengers were safe. Because of the accident, the road from Gwalior to Morena was blocked. On getting information, the Noorabad police rushed to the spot and normalised the traffic circulation. It happened for the first in Morena that more than four vehicles had collided with each other, but the fog disappeared after half an hour of the accident.