Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan transfers Rs 1,500 crore to accounts of 75L farmers

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has transferred Rs 1,500 crore to the accounts of 7,500,000 farmers under the farmers' welfare scheme. Chouhan has said that the government will procure each grain from the farmers.

After transfering the money on Friday, Chouhan spoke to the farmers through video conferencing. He further said that the last dates for procurement of grains and for paying back loans had been extended and that the government's aim was to keep the farmers happy.

Chouhan has appealed to the farmers to cooperate with the government to fight the coronavirus. As corona was an infectious disease, the administration could not fight it alone, he said.

Chouhan further said that small farmers use the produce to meet their needs, so they cannot get the benefits of the procurement schemes. He further said that more than 9,000,000 MT of wheat and over 100,000 MT of gram had been procured.