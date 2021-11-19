Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan stresses revolutionary changes in the field of agriculture

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has told to work diligently to bring revolutionary changes in the field of agriculture in the state. Efforts should be made in a systematic manner to increase the income of the farmers and to make agriculture a profitable business. Organic farming and production of pulse crops should be promoted.

CM was taking an inter-departmental meeting of the Group of Ministers constituted under the roadmap of Atma-nirbhar Madhya Pradesh at Mantralaya on Thursday.

Chouhan said that production should be increased to export more and more agricultural products. Encourage farmers by creating an environment for organic farming. Make serious efforts for the production and sale of crops. Production should be increased through means like crop diversification and social forestry.

He said that to make agriculture a profitable business, prepare a presentation of the Group of Ministers after taking the opinion of experts. After this, the farmers should be advised about the methods of cultivation in the prescribed action plan. He said that an action plan should also be made to provide options to the farmers to increase the agricultural production.

Necessary reforms should be made in the system by making an action plan to bring the cooperative societies in the profit in the state. Adequate arrangements should be made for society managers etc. in co-operative banks. Like the state's ethanol policy, innovation should be promoted by formulating various policies in the field of agriculture, He added.

Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Minister Kamal Patel, Minister of State for Horticulture and Food Processing Bharat Singh Kushwaha, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains and officers of concerned departments were present.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 12:19 AM IST