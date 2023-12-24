 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhawan
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhawan

Earlier, Mohan Yadav met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday on his first trip to Delhi as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 07:53 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Meets President Murmu At Rashtrapati Bhawan | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

On December 13, Yadav took the oath of office as Madhya Pradesh's chief minister.

The president's office stated in a post on X that "Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr. Mohan Yadav called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan." 

Mohan met Modi, Shah & Scindia earlier

Earlier, Mohan Yadav met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday on his first trip to Delhi as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. It is thought that the purpose of the conference was to settle on the ministers' names for the state cabinet.

Along with CM Yadav, deputy chief ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla were also in attendance.

Yadav may also meet with JP Nadda, the national head of the BJP, according to sources. He spoke with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday morning and covered a wide range of significant topics.

