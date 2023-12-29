 Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Invites Union Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate Cyber Tehsil System In State
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Invites Union Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate Cyber Tehsil System In State

CM Yadav said, "The state government is determined to fulfil the guarantees of the manifesto given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the state."

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 07:22 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence in New Delhi and requested him to inaugurate the Cyber Tehsil System in the state on January 1, 2024.

CM Yadav said, "The state government is determined to fulfil the guarantees of the manifesto given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of the state. In this sequence, the state government decided to implement the concept of cyber tehsil in the entire state from January 1, 2024."

What is Cyber tehsil system?

The Chief Minister also informed that with the use of modern technology in the cyber tehsil system, the transfer of name can be done in favour of the buyer within the time limit of 15 days of the registry in a transparent manner without giving a separate application. The Khasra map (land document) can also be improved immediately.

In the first phase, this process is being implemented only in such undisputed cases where the sale is of the entire property. Later it will be implemented in all types of undisputed transfers and divisions. With an online, paperless and faceless process of name transfer through Cyber Tehsil, the state government will move in the direction of "Good Governance to Good rule", he added.

Union Minister Shah has accepted the CM Yadav's request to mark his presence on the beginning of New Year in the state and inaugurate the cyber tehsil system in the entire state.

