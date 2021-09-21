Madhya Pradesh: Club Literati holds session on Indian Culture: Its Roots, Continuity, and Abiding Relevance

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Club Literati, Bhopal is going to organise an online session on 'Indian Culture: Its Roots, Continuity, and Abiding Relevance' by Abhijit Basu on Saturday at 6.

A published author and one-time CSIR research scientist from the Calcutta University, Basu retired as a higher-level financial administrator in 2010, and thereafter served for five more years as part-time independent director in the corporate sector. An avowed admirer of the ideal of the Renaissance man, Basu, has authored three books on Indian Heritage, Culture and Sanskrit literature, which have been received well by critics and readers.

The session would cover the facets of India as a 'continuous civilisation' from the Indus Valley times through Vedic, Epic and Puranic ages and will be based on Basu's two works — a 2020 book titled 'Perpetual India: Tale of a Timeless People,' and another new one (presently with the Publisher) titled: 'Rethinking India's Myths, Legends, and Traditions.'

