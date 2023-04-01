Madhya Pradesh: Cloth merchant shot dead in shop, angry traders block traffic in Morena

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two criminals entered the shops a cloth merchant in Banmore area on Friday as customers and shot the trader dead, the police said.

Entering the shop, the criminals wanted to know the price of towels. Just as the trader went to the strangers with a pack of towels, they shot at him.

Although Goyal was injured, he tried to catch hold of the criminals, but, after walking a few steps, he slumped to the ground in a pool of blood.

An employee of the shop also chased the murderers, but he could not catch them.

The incident has been caught on CCTV camera installed in the shop.

The police said Goyal had a dispute with a property dealer.

The traders put up their shutters in protest against the murder on Saturday morning and blocked traffic on the highway on Saturday, demanding the arrest of criminals.

When there was a traffic gridlock on the road, the police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the agitators who wanted to discuss the issue with superintendent of police Ashutosh Bagri.

Additional superintendent of police Raisingh Narwaria reached the spot and assured the agitators that the criminals would soon be arrested. Then the road blockade was lifted.

The traffic jam continued for more than half an hour. The traders demanded that a murder case should be lodged against the four criminals involved in shooting the trader.

The police registered a case against a property dealer Anil Verma and three others for the murder.