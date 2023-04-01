Caught on Cam: Goons barge into Congress worker's store, shoot him dead in MP's Morena

Madhya Pradesh: Cloth merchant in Morena shot dead; CCTV surfaces |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two goons barged into a Congress worker's shop and shot him dead on Friday night.

The incident caught on shop's CCTV revealed that two unidentified miscreants entered Mahavir Cloth Store in Sadar Bazar area of Banmour town. They took out a gun and started threatening the shop owner and Congress worker-- Kailash Goel (55), a resident of Phoolganj. In no time, the duo shot him. The shop workers rushed their owner to Gwalior’s Apollo Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The accused fled the spot immediately after the incident.

Police reached the crime scene as soon as they received information about the incident and have started searching for the accused based on the CCTV footage. The businessman reportedly had a property dispute with someone in Gwalior.

The incident has caused much anger among the merchants and traders of the area and they are demanding strict action against the assailants.

MLA Rakesh Mavai condemns the incident

Notably, victim Kailash Goel had contested municipal council elections with the support from Congress party. On getting information about the incident, regional MLA Rakesh Mavai reached the spot and strongly condemned the incident.