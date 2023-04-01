 Caught on Cam: Goons barge into Congress worker's store, shoot him dead in MP's Morena
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCaught on Cam: Goons barge into Congress worker's store, shoot him dead in MP's Morena

Caught on Cam: Goons barge into Congress worker's store, shoot him dead in MP's Morena

The businessman reportedly had a property dispute in Gwalior.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Cloth merchant in Morena shot dead; CCTV surfaces |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Two goons barged into a Congress worker's shop and shot him dead on Friday night.

The incident caught on shop's CCTV revealed that two unidentified miscreants entered Mahavir Cloth Store in Sadar Bazar area of Banmour town. They took out a gun and started threatening the shop owner and Congress worker-- Kailash Goel (55), a resident of Phoolganj. In no time, the duo shot him. The shop workers rushed their owner to Gwalior’s Apollo Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The accused fled the spot immediately after the incident.

Police reached the crime scene as soon as they received information about the incident and have started searching for the accused based on the CCTV footage. The businessman reportedly had a property dispute with someone in Gwalior.

The incident has caused much anger among the merchants and traders of the area and they are demanding strict action against the assailants.

MLA Rakesh Mavai condemns the incident

Notably, victim Kailash Goel had contested municipal council elections with the support from Congress party. On getting information about the incident, regional MLA Rakesh Mavai reached the spot and strongly condemned the incident.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi reaches Bhopal, will flag off Delhi bound Vande Bharat
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught on Cam: Goons barge into Congress worker's store, shoot him dead in MP's Morena

Caught on Cam: Goons barge into Congress worker's store, shoot him dead in MP's Morena

Fauji Mela in MP: A look at the Guns & Gadgets used by our Armed forces on borders

Fauji Mela in MP: A look at the Guns & Gadgets used by our Armed forces on borders

Madhya Pradesh: Former BJP MP Makhan Singh Solanki joins Congress, says BJP never cared for...

Madhya Pradesh: Former BJP MP Makhan Singh Solanki joins Congress, says BJP never cared for...

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi reaches Bhopal, will flag off Delhi bound Vande Bharat

Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi reaches Bhopal, will flag off Delhi bound Vande Bharat

Take Note: Traffic to remain suspended in Bhopal on various routes in wake of PM Narendra Modi's...

Take Note: Traffic to remain suspended in Bhopal on various routes in wake of PM Narendra Modi's...