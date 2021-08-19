Madhya Pradesh: Classical songs and kathak recital at Gamak

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ustad Allahuddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Akademi organised classical song and kathak recital on Wednesday.

It was a part of the ongoing online series ‘Gamak,’ organised by Madhya Pradesh Culture Department in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event began with the performance of classical singer Sai Aishwarya Mahashabde and his troupe from Bhopal. He presented bada and chhota khayal in raag bihag in vilambit ek and drut teen taal.

Manoj Patidar accompanied him on tabla, Ojas Shivde on harmonium and Parmeshawar Bansal on tanpura.

The event ended with the performance of Sikha Soni and her troupe from Gwalior. She started off with ‘Shiv Rudrashtkam’. It was followed by Nrityakan , Tirwat and Thumri ‘ Kanha mat dalo hum pe gulal…’.

Shiksha Soni, Asmita Porwal, Muskan Srivastava, Sanskriti Gupta, Anukriti Chaturvedi, Ayushi Bhargava, Arnisha Sarkar, Kanak Sharma and Soumya Srivastava accompanied.

The one hour online concert was streamed on the YouTube channel of the culture department-https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:21 AM IST