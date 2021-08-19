Madhya Pradesh: Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya displays 64 masterpieces at Punravlokan

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Punravlokan’ is the third ‘Exhibit of the Week’ of the month at social media pages of the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS), Bhopal. Nearly 64 masterpieces belonging to ‘AA’ and ‘A’ categories have been displayed under the category.

The series entitled ‘Object of the Week’ was a new initiative taken by the museum to remain connected with the visitors during the period of Covid- 19 pandemic. The ongoing series started from May 28 last year that initially showcased the 64 masterpieces of AA and A category.

The categorisation of these Anthropological and Ethnological objects as AA and A category are based on National Register criteria of AnSI. The criteria for the AA and A category objects includes the specimen from extinct ethnic groups, having special importance, unique to their culture and contributed to their cultural history, rare and fragile in nature etc.

Director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra says that initially this series will focus on the masterpieces from its collection which are considered as unique for their contribution to the cultural history of a particular ethnic group or area.

Although all 64 numbers of objects belonging to AA and A category have been completed, this series will continue with other rare and valuable objects of equal importance that are part of the museum Reserve Collection, Mishra says.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:16 AM IST