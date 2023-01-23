Madhya Pradesh: Civic polls convey several messages to both parties trying to woo tribal people

Representative Photo | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The civic polls conducted on January 20 were the last elections ahead of the electoral battle to be held in the state for 230 assembly seats by the year-end.

The civic elections were held for six Nagar Palikas and 13 Nagar Parishads. Yet, they were very significant, since those polls were in tribal areas. It has been a litmus test for the ruling BJP as well as for the opposition Congress.

The outcome of the polls indicated that there would be a tough fight between the two arch rivals in the assembly elections.

Nevertheless, the Congress registered one-sided victory in the civic polls before the 2018 state polls. The results indicate that the Congress’s influence in the tribal areas is waning. Ergo, the civic elections have jolted several senior Congress leaders.

The outcome also shows that the road to the assembly elections will not be easy for former minister Bala Bachchan, Hiralal Alawa and ex-minister Surendra Singh Baghel.

On the other hand, the results have made it clear that the BJP will face a tough challenge from its rival.

Out of 19, seats 15 belong to the tribal areas. Nine of them have gone to the BJP and six to the Congress.

The ruling dispensation has put all its resources in tribal areas. It was the first civic bodies’ elections after the implementation of the Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act in the state.

The poll results have signaled that the government has to work more towards raising awareness among the tribal people about the good effects of the Act.

Higher Education Minister Mohon Yadav and Industries Minister Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon were given the responsibility for the elections. Now, the party organisation may question these ministers on its performance.

There are 47 seats reserved for the tribal candidates in the state. The BJP and the Congress have set their eyes on these seats. Against this backdrop, both the parties have to work hard to woo the tribal people.

