Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur Passenger Bus Rams Into Tree | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A passenger bus lost control and rammed into a tree on Bijawar-Kishangarh road in the early hours of Sunday, the police said.

The police added that a tractor ferrying sand was running behind the bus, which collided with it and overturned. No fatalities were reported in the incident. The Kishangarh police said that the passenger bus was coming from Jaitpur.

It was being driven at a high speed and eventually lost control to ram into a tree located on the roadside in the early hours of Sunday. A tractor ferrying sand was running behind the bus, which could not control its speed and collided with it from rear.

Locals witnessed the incident and rushed there immediately to help passengers to deboard. Few persons sustained minor injuries. The traffic was interrupted for some time. The cops were called who reached the spot along with a Dial-100 vehicle. The injured persons were taken to the hospital and the traffic was resumed after some time, the police said.