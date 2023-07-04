Madhya Pradesh: Champs Fun School Celebrates Guru Poornima

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Champs Fun School began its new academic session after the summer vacation on the occasion of Guru Poornima.
The school also celebrated Guru Poornima. The children presented songs, stories and poems.
The teachers and students were honoured. Principal Ashish Chatterjee and director Juhi Chatterjee were also present on the occasion.
Ashish Chatterjee spoke about the importance ofguru in one’s life.
