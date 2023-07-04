 Madhya Pradesh: Champs Fun School Celebrates Guru Poornima
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Champs Fun School Celebrates Guru Poornima

Madhya Pradesh: Champs Fun School Celebrates Guru Poornima

The school also celebrated Guru Poornima. The children presented songs, stories and poems.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The Champs Fun School began its new academic session after the summer vacation on the occasion of Guru Poornima.

The school also celebrated Guru Poornima. The children presented songs, stories and poems.

The teachers and students were honoured. Principal Ashish Chatterjee and director Juhi Chatterjee were also present on the occasion.

Ashish Chatterjee spoke about the importance ofguru in one’s life.

Read Also
MP: CMO Tells Officials To Finish Work Related To Waterlogging In 2 Days In Narmadapuram
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Narsinghpur Shocker: Woman Clings To Bonnet As Cops Drive Car To PS

Narsinghpur Shocker: Woman Clings To Bonnet As Cops Drive Car To PS

Bhopal: BCLL To Introduce NCMC Cards For Passengers

Bhopal: BCLL To Introduce NCMC Cards For Passengers

Bhopal: Collector Gives Aid Of Rs 10,000 To Class 5 Girl

Bhopal: Collector Gives Aid Of Rs 10,000 To Class 5 Girl

Bhopal: NCP Split Under Its Own Weight: Tomar

Bhopal: NCP Split Under Its Own Weight: Tomar

Bhopal: Woman Booked For Thrashing Neighbour

Bhopal: Woman Booked For Thrashing Neighbour