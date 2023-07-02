 MP: CMO Tells Officials To Finish Work Related To Waterlogging In 2 Days In Narmadapuram
Since the rainy season has set in, it is necessary to finish the clean-up work, so that the rainwater does not accumulate in the low-lying areas in the city, Pandey said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, July 02, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
MP: CMO Tells Officials To Finish Work Related To Waterlogging In 2 Days In Narmadapuram | FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey has directed the officials of his department to finish all the work related to water-logging under disaster management-2023.

Pandey held a meeting at Amrita auditorium in Palika Parishad on Saturday.

The officials of the water supply department, construction wing, health department, electricity department and those of others were present at the meeting. Pandey directed the officials to complete the disaster-related work within two days.

As part of the work, the two main drains in the city should be cleaned up with a Poclain machine, he said, adding that potholed roads should be repaired, flood relief centres set up, trees should be pruned and other work should completed. If the work is not completed within two days, disciplinary action will be taken against the officials concerned, Pandey said.

Indore: DEO Asks School Heads To Inform About Condition Of Buildings
