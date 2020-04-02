Madhya Pradesh: Cash-strapped power department seeks center’s help

BHOPAL: The economic crisis has deepened and started showing signs of worry during times of corona scare. Unable to pay dues of coal and railway fare, the power department has written a SOS letter to the Union government seeking intervention and help.

The DISCOMS (Power Distributing Companies) and the Energy Department has raised a red flag as the government does not have funds to buy coal. It doesn’t have money either to clear the pending due of Coal India. Moreover, the government is also unable to pay coal freight fare to the railways.

The spread of corona virus has worsened the situation further as not only the demand for electricity has come down owning to lockdown but the revenue collection has gone down to minimum.

Citing corona scare and its impact on nation and MP, state government has written a letter to the union government’s Energy Department seeking help and intervention. The letter states that all DISCOMS have suffered a huge loss due to national lockdown to prevent spread of corona virus. A sharp decline has been observed in revenue collections which have led to unprecedented economic crisis before power companies.

The letter also mentions that due to complete lockdown industries, shops and establishments are closed and demand of power has gone down considerably. Even the MP Power Management Company has written a letter citing same reasons.

The state government, in its letter has said that the MP Power Management Company and MP Power Generating Company are not in condition to make payments to Coal India Limited, NTPC or to the railways. The letter clarified that even in the coming months- things are highly unlikely to improve.

State government has urged the union government Coal India, NTPC or Railways do not take action against erring power companies of MP and continue with coal supply.