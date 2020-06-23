Madhya Pradesh: Camps to correct power bills in assembly segments, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Camps will be held in each assembly constituency across the state for correcting power bills. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took the decision at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. He said bills worth Rs 100 would be halved.
Similarly, the bills worth over Rs 400 will be halved and a special drive will be launched for those who have apprehension that they are not getting correct bills, Chouhan said.
Health minister Narottam Mishra said nearly 95 lakh power consumers will benefit to the tune of Rs 623 crore after the amount in power bills is reduced.
The ministers attending the meeting were told that the government transferred money to the bank accounts of farmers, workers and to the accounts of people belonging to other economically weaker sections.
A sum of Rs 35,000 crore was transferred to those accounts during the past three months. The cabinet approved many decisions taken by the government.
