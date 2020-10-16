Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Election Commission keeps close eye on 7 expenditure sensitive constituencies

The Election Commission is keeping a close eye on seven assembly constituencies that have been categorised as expenditure-sensitive seats. There is stiff competition on these seats and intelligence inputs suggest use of unaccounted cash being used on these seats.

The seven expenditure sensitive assembly constituencies are Morena, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Karera, Anuppur and Sanwer. Four of the expenditure sensitive seats are being contested by sitting ministers - Tulsi Silawat, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Imarti Devi and Bisahulal Singh.

Election Commission had constituted 149 flying squads, 173 static surveillance teams and 80 video surveillance teams in 28 assembly constituencies falling in 19 districts, after announcement of by-polls.

According to Election Commission, liquor, narcotics and cash amounting to more than Rs 11 crore have been seized till now in the state. Excise department has seized 2,84,687 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 1.89 crore. Besides, police confiscated 61,517 litres worth Rs 2.38 crore. Different kinds of drugs worth Rs 1 crore have been seized. Total amount of Rs 1.94 crore has been seized till now. Cases of recovery of cash above Rs 10 lakh has been handed over to the income tax department.