Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Election Commission keeps close eye on 7 expenditure sensitive constituencies

The Election Commission is keeping a close eye on seven assembly constituencies that have been categorised as expenditure-sensitive seats. There is stiff competition on these seats and intelligence inputs suggest use of unaccounted cash being used on these seats.
The seven expenditure sensitive assembly constituencies are Morena, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Karera, Anuppur and Sanwer. Four of the expenditure sensitive seats are being contested by sitting ministers - Tulsi Silawat, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Imarti Devi and Bisahulal Singh.
Election Commission had constituted 149 flying squads, 173 static surveillance teams and 80 video surveillance teams in 28 assembly constituencies falling in 19 districts, after announcement of by-polls.
According to Election Commission, liquor, narcotics and cash amounting to more than Rs 11 crore have been seized till now in the state. Excise department has seized 2,84,687 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 1.89 crore. Besides, police confiscated 61,517 litres worth Rs 2.38 crore. Different kinds of drugs worth Rs 1 crore have been seized. Total amount of Rs 1.94 crore has been seized till now. Cases of recovery of cash above Rs 10 lakh has been handed over to the income tax department.
Polling time extended by one hour
After instructions from Election Commission, polling time has been extended by one hour. Now polling will be conducted till 6 pm instead of 5 pm. Time has been extended by an hour considering added modalities following SOPs related to Covid-19 that includes thermal screening, washing hands, sanitization and wearing gloves before voting.
Transfers of 12 deputy collectors cancelled, 2 sent to GAD
After instructions of ECI, the transfer of 12 deputy and joint collectors were cancelled by the General Administration Department on Friday. All these officials were sent back to their posts where they were transferred from. However, two of these officials including Neha Sahu who was posted in Dhar and Bhushan Gangele was posted in Chhatarpur have been posted in GAD pool.
MK Das is special police observer
Election Commission has appointed Mrinal Kanti Das (IPS 1977 batch, retired ) as special police observer. As special police observer, MK Das is assigned to observe the conduct of by-elections and poll preparedness, especially with regard to security related issues. MK Das retired as Director General of Manipur Police.