Madhya Pradesh Budget 2021-22: Only 40% of Budget to be spent on public welfare programmes

BHOPAL: The state owes around Rs 2 lakh crore in debts till the FY 2019-20 and is going to take a loan of around Rs 49,000 crore in the next financial year 2021-22.
The finance minister, Jagdish Devda, said that the Budget for FY 2021-22 is based on the development of an ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’.
Whereas around 60 per cent of the amount of the Budget will be spent on paying debt interest, salaries and others, only 40 per cent of the budget will be spent on the public welfare programmes.
The finance minister and his department failed to inform about the total receipts from the Government of India and the total pending amount in the financial year 2020-21.
The minister added that the Budget was prepared with the help of the common man. A total of 634 suggestions were made by the people for preparing the Budget. Of them, 423 people had suggested their ideas through the website, 67 had written e-mail messages, 108 had written letters and 36 had given their suggestions over phone.
A provision of total appropriation of Rs 2,41,375 crore has been made for FY 2021-22. Total net expenditure amounts to Rs 2,17,123 crore. The budget shows a deficit of Rs 1,169 crore and total loss of Rs 8, 294 crore. The estimated gross state domestic product is 4.50 % of fiscal deficit.
The revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 1,64,677 crore, including the state's own tax income of Rs 64,914 crore and Rs 52,247 crore from its share in central taxes. The expected revenue expenditure is Rs 1,72,971 crore and the proposed capital expenditure is Rs 44,152 crore. The capital expenditure is estimated to increase by 42.6 per cent in 2021-22, he added. A 22 per cent increase is estimated in the state's own revenue in 2021-22. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Madhya Pradesh is estimated to reach Rs 10 lakh crore in FY 2021-22.
An amount of Rs 1.12 lakh crore has been allocated for socio-economic development schemes. As a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, revenue receipts for 2020-21 are estimated to fall 5.05 percent compared to 2019-20
Home Dept:Home department budget increased by 7 per cent Rs 8673 crore. A 50-bed police hospital to be constructed at cost of Rs 10 crore. Rs 1486 crore was allocated to special police. Jail department has received Rs 430 crore. Rs 221 crore has been earmarked for ensuing civic polls.
Industry: Rs 480 crore for the industrial infrastructure development, Rs 1237 crore has been allocated to magnificent MP investment programme.
Energy: The budget of energy department has been raised from Rs 5964 crores in 2020-21 to Rs 12,184 crores for the year 2021-22. Provisions have been made for Atal Griha Jyoti scheme, distribution losses, Samadhan yojna, tariff grant, strengthening of transmission and distribution system, reimbursement of free power supply to agriculture pumps, smart metres and for the Saral Bijli Yojna. Labour department has been allocated Rs 600 for Sambal Yojan. Rs 5660 are also provisioned to the energy department for the assistance on making the required reforms as per the 15th Finance Commission.
Agriculture: Rs 27636 crore are provisioned for the farmer’s welfare and agriculture development department. An amount of Rs 3,200 crore has been allocated under the CM's Farmers' Welfare Scheme under which Rs 4,000 crore are paid to each eligible farmer annually. A provision of Rs 4,592 crore has been made under the Atal Krishi Jyoti Yojana Cooperative department has got the provision of Rs 1000 crore.
PWD: Public Works Department get Rs 7,341 crore for developmental works Funds have also been allocated for constructing 2,441 km of roads and 105 railway over-bridges.
Health: The health department has got the total provision of Rs 5983 crores. This includes Rs 3035 crore for National Health Mission. Rs 1208 for the development of district and civil dispensary. Rs 418 crore for the sub health centres, Rs 403 crore for CM labor service maternity assistance. Rs 400 crore for PM Jan Arogya Yojna. Importantly Rs 276 crore are provisioned for multipurpose disease programme.To construct the Community Health Centres building Rs 180 crore are provisioned.
Urban Development: Rs 900 crore for the development of smart cities
Focusing on the urban development as the local bodies elections are scheduled in the state, huge amount has been provisioned by the government. Rs 900 crore for the development of smart cities. Rs 3600 crore transferred from entry tax.Rs 15,00 crore allocated for Housing for all. Rs 1000 crore for Atal Mission, Rs 998 crore to local bodies. Rs 600 crore as a compensation of VAT tax system. Rs 452 crore to million cities as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. Rs 439 crore for the urban development project World Bank, Rs 330 crore for taxes share for basic services to local bodies and Rs 300 crore for MP urban improvement programme phase -2. Rs 103 crore for the CM infrastructure scheme phase -3. Rs 208 crore grant for road repair in urban areas
Schools to get facelift: School education department will get a facelift with increased budgetary allocations. Rs 9793 crore are provisioned for the primary school, Rs 5329 crore for middle and, Rs 3993 crore for Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan. Rs 2980 crore are provisioned for the high and higher secondary schools, Rs 1100 crore for the CM Rise schools. Rs 500 crore are provisioned for the reimbursement of tuition fees of the private schools. Rs 200 crore grant for non-government schools. Rs 166 crore provisioned to maintain and other works of the rural schools. The tribal welfare department has got the provision of Rs 9128 crore, to run the schools, for the housing projects, hostels and scholarship programme.Higher education department has got the provision of Rs 1059 crore to run the department schemes. The technical education department has got the provision of Rs 1113 to run the educational programme in the colleges and in polytechnics. Transport service will be provided to the five tribal-dominated districts to facilitate students travelling from villages to schools as a part of MP Education Budget 2021.
Panchayat: Panchayat department has received Rs 4241 crore to carry out various development works .The rural welfare department has got the one of the major part of the amount for the development of the government run schemes. As in future the Panchayat elections are due in the state, the government has focused on the rural sector promptly. The department has got the provision of Rs 11,837 crore.
Social justice: Social justice and disabled welfare department has got the provision of Rs 2322 crore. From this amount the department will going to provide various pensions to the beneficiaries.
Food & civil supplies: Food and civil supplies department has got the provision of Rs 400 crore in which the department will provide ration to the BLP families under the Annapurna Scheme. Rs 454 are provisioned for the reimbursement of transportation commission expenditure for the public distribution system. Narmada Valley development department got the provision of Rs 2278 crore to run various construction programmes.
Rs 5,762 crore to Jal Jeevan Mission: Rs 4460 crore allocated to water resource department. The money will be spent in constructing the small and micro irrigation projects, dams, canals and other water projects.
Rs 5,762 crore has been allocated for providing tap water to households under the Jal Jeevan Mission. The PHE has got the total provision of Rs 7784 crore, to provide drinking water to citizens.
Pension to Gas victims: Rs 118 crore are provisioned to combat the health complication of the Bhopal gas tragedy victims. The pension scheme of the victims will be restore with the amount. Around 5 lakh victims will be benefited in the scheme.
MSME: Much talked micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME)department has got the provision of Rs 200 crore. Rs 112 crore are provisioned for the interest of the subsidy under the self employment scheme.