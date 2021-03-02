Madhya Pradesh Budget 2021-22: Only 40% of Budget to be spent on public welfare programmes

BHOPAL: The state owes around Rs 2 lakh crore in debts till the FY 2019-20 and is going to take a loan of around Rs 49,000 crore in the next financial year 2021-22.

The finance minister, Jagdish Devda, said that the Budget for FY 2021-22 is based on the development of an ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’.

Whereas around 60 per cent of the amount of the Budget will be spent on paying debt interest, salaries and others, only 40 per cent of the budget will be spent on the public welfare programmes.

The finance minister and his department failed to inform about the total receipts from the Government of India and the total pending amount in the financial year 2020-21.

The minister added that the Budget was prepared with the help of the common man. A total of 634 suggestions were made by the people for preparing the Budget. Of them, 423 people had suggested their ideas through the website, 67 had written e-mail messages, 108 had written letters and 36 had given their suggestions over phone.

A provision of total appropriation of Rs 2,41,375 crore has been made for FY 2021-22. Total net expenditure amounts to Rs 2,17,123 crore. The budget shows a deficit of Rs 1,169 crore and total loss of Rs 8, 294 crore. The estimated gross state domestic product is 4.50 % of fiscal deficit.

The revenue receipts are estimated at Rs 1,64,677 crore, including the state's own tax income of Rs 64,914 crore and Rs 52,247 crore from its share in central taxes. The expected revenue expenditure is Rs 1,72,971 crore and the proposed capital expenditure is Rs 44,152 crore. The capital expenditure is estimated to increase by 42.6 per cent in 2021-22, he added. A 22 per cent increase is estimated in the state's own revenue in 2021-22. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Madhya Pradesh is estimated to reach Rs 10 lakh crore in FY 2021-22.

An amount of Rs 1.12 lakh crore has been allocated for socio-economic development schemes. As a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, revenue receipts for 2020-21 are estimated to fall 5.05 percent compared to 2019-20