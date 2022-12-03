Madhya Pradesh: Break-in at DJ’s house, Rs 84,000, valuables stolen

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Thieves broke into a house in Hari Nagar in Ratibad and made off with Rs 84,000 and other valuables, Ratibad police said on Saturday. Ratibad police station house officer Manu Dave told Free Press that the theft took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at the house of the complainant Pankaj Joshi (32) who works as a disc jockey (DJ) at weddings and other events. Joshi told the police that he and his family members had gone to attend a wedding in Lalghati. When they returned in the morning, they found the house ransacked. When they searched for valuables, they found gold ornaments, LED television set, utensils, bike, Rs 84,000 missing after which police were informed. The police are scanning CCTV footage installed in the area to get leads pertaining to the case.