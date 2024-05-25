 Madhya Pradesh: Brawl Erupts Between CRPF Jawans & Organizers Of Shivpuri Fair Over Pair Of Sunglasses; Visuals Surface
The brawl lasted for about half an hour, causing widespread panic among commoners, many of whom decided to leave the fairgrounds with their families.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 25, 2024, 10:37 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A violent fight occurred at the Siddheshwar Fair in Shivpuri, leading to a brawl between two groups on Saturday evening. The fight, which involved kicking and punching, escalated in no time and even saw chairs being thrown. 

The incident was captured in a video and is doing rounds on social media at present.

The clash affected visitors at the fair, including several women and children, who were caught in the chaos. Despite police presence at the fair, the situation went out of control and the police had to struggle to calm the situation.

According to information, the fight involved two friends, Manish Parihar and Rohit, who serve as constables in the CRPF and are stationed in Harsil, Uttarakhand. They were on leave and had come home. 

article-image

The duo visited the Siddheshwar Fair in Shivpuri, where an altercation with the fair's contractor and his employees led to a fight. The conflict erupted when the CRPF personnel allegedly asked the fair contractor, Akash Shivhare, to borrow his sunglasses for a photo. Although the contractor initially agreed, his associates soon began attacking the CRPF men.

The brawl lasted for about half an hour, causing widespread panic among commoners, many of whom decided to leave the fairgrounds with their families. Eventually, the police managed to intervene and brought the situation under control. Both parties were taken to the Police Station, where their complaints were registered.

